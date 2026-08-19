James Garner Injury: Ruled out for season opener
Garner is ruled out of Saturday's season opener against Crystal Palace as his start to the 2026-27 campaign is delayed following groin surgery, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Garner had been building up with on field training in Germany after his procedure, but that recovery has not progressed quickly enough for him to be ready for the opener. He finished last season with two goals and seven assists across 38 starts, establishing himself as one of Everton's most productive attacking outlets, making his continued absence a real blow so early in the new campaign. Garner is expected to continue his rehabilitation with a return targeted for the coming weeks. Harrison Armstrong is expected to start in midfield in his absence.
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