James Garner News: 14 crosses in Monday's loss
Garner had one shot (one on goal), 14 crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Monday's 1-0 defeat versus Manchester United.
Garner was very active on the attack Monday, recording a season-high 14 crosses versus the Red Devils. He was able to muster up four accurate crosses and two chances created, but he couldn't provide a goal contribution. He played well on the defensive end too as he provided two clearances, one interception and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Garner See More
-
Game Previews
Everton vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW272 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2711 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2711 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 1014 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2615 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Garner See More