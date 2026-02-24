James Garner headshot

James Garner News: 14 crosses in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Garner had one shot (one on goal), 14 crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Monday's 1-0 defeat versus Manchester United.

Garner was very active on the attack Monday, recording a season-high 14 crosses versus the Red Devils. He was able to muster up four accurate crosses and two chances created, but he couldn't provide a goal contribution. He played well on the defensive end too as he provided two clearances, one interception and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.

James Garner
Everton
More Stats & News
Everton vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW27
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
