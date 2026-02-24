James Garner News: 14 crosses in Monday's loss

Garner had one shot (one on goal), 14 crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Monday's 1-0 defeat versus Manchester United.

Garner was very active on the attack Monday, recording a season-high 14 crosses versus the Red Devils. He was able to muster up four accurate crosses and two chances created, but he couldn't provide a goal contribution. He played well on the defensive end too as he provided two clearances, one interception and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.