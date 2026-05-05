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James Garner News: Assist in busy match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Garner assisted once to go with six crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Monday's 3-3 draw versus Manchester City.

Garner was all over the field Monday as he put in yet another workhorse effort, recording two chances created and six crosses while also being a big factor in defense. This would be followed up by earning an assist, finding Jake O'Brien via a corner kick. Garner sits just one short of double-digit goal contributions this season, recording two goals and seven assists.

James Garner
Everton
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