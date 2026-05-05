James Garner News: Assist in busy match

Garner assisted once to go with six crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Monday's 3-3 draw versus Manchester City.

Garner was all over the field Monday as he put in yet another workhorse effort, recording two chances created and six crosses while also being a big factor in defense. This would be followed up by earning an assist, finding Jake O'Brien via a corner kick. Garner sits just one short of double-digit goal contributions this season, recording two goals and seven assists.