James Garner headshot

James Garner News: Assists against Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Garner assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Garner delivered an excellent corner that found Jarrad Branthwaite for the opening goal. After recording just one goal contribution last Premier League season, he already has two goals and four assists this year in only eight more matches. Along with his attacking improvement, his defensive output has stood out, with 81 tackles and 46 interceptions placing him among the top defensive midfielders in the league. His balanced profile continues to make him a key piece for Everton. He will look to build on that form in the next fixture against Burnley, who sit 19th, offering a good opportunity to contribute again and potentially help secure a first clean sheet in nine Premier League matches.

James Garner
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Garner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Garner See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago