James Garner News: Assists against Newcastle

Garner assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Garner delivered an excellent corner that found Jarrad Branthwaite for the opening goal. After recording just one goal contribution last Premier League season, he already has two goals and four assists this year in only eight more matches. Along with his attacking improvement, his defensive output has stood out, with 81 tackles and 46 interceptions placing him among the top defensive midfielders in the league. His balanced profile continues to make him a key piece for Everton. He will look to build on that form in the next fixture against Burnley, who sit 19th, offering a good opportunity to contribute again and potentially help secure a first clean sheet in nine Premier League matches.