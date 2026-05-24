James Garner headshot

James Garner News: Creates four chances in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Garner registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Garner had a productive day on the attack in Sunday's season finale, recording four chances created for the fourth time this season. He also recorded eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners as he was easily his side's most productive attacker. It was a very productive season for him as he scored two goals and recorded seven assists across 38 starts.

James Garner
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Garner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Garner See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 17
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 17
SOC
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago