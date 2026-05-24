James Garner News: Creates four chances in finale
Garner registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.
Garner had a productive day on the attack in Sunday's season finale, recording four chances created for the fourth time this season. He also recorded eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners as he was easily his side's most productive attacker. It was a very productive season for him as he scored two goals and recorded seven assists across 38 starts.
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