James Garner News: Four crosses in defeat

Garner generated four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

Garner led the Everton attacking effort Saturday with four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners but was unable to pick the lock of the Arsenal backline in a 2-0 road defeat. The versatile midfielder also contributed one tackle (one won), three interceptions and five clearances to the defensive effort across his 90-minute shift. Garner has logged the full 90 minutes in 14 consecutive Premier League appearances.