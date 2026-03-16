James Garner News: Four crosses in defeat
Garner generated four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal.
Garner led the Everton attacking effort Saturday with four crosses (zero accurate) and four corners but was unable to pick the lock of the Arsenal backline in a 2-0 road defeat. The versatile midfielder also contributed one tackle (one won), three interceptions and five clearances to the defensive effort across his 90-minute shift. Garner has logged the full 90 minutes in 14 consecutive Premier League appearances.
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