Garner delivered his best performance since joining Everton, recording multiple goal contributions in the same match for the first time. He now has two goals and three assists this season after totaling just one goal and four assists across his previous three league campaigns. The midfielder was active in attack with four shots after attempting six across his last seven games, while also delivering three crosses to extend his run to 11 straight matches with at least three. His delivery was a consistent threat, as two of his three chances created came from crosses. Defensively, he added three tackles to give him 10 across his last two games, along with two interceptions, one block and a season-high eight clearances.