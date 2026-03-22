James Garner News: Logs in assist
Garner assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 win against Chelsea.
Garner recorded an assist with a tackle won and a shot on target, while also keeping the clean sheet vs Chelsea on Saturday. This was his third assist in the last four PL appearances, while also collecting 16 key passes, four shots on target, eight tackles won and two clean sheets in seven games.
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