James Garner News: Plays 64 minutes against Preston

Garner had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in 64 minutes of play during Wednesday's EFL Cup win over Preston North End.

Garner had previously recorded 11 minutes in the Premier League opener after completing his rehabilitation from groin surgery, but he stepped into a larger role in cup play. His presence is a key element in his team's midfield, as much of the ball distribution flows through him, and he usually takes most of the squad's set pieces. He could also remain busy in defensive work, with his efficiency reflected in four of five tackles won and six successful duels during the recent cup game. His inclusion in the main lineup pushes covers for the potential loss of Hayden Hackney (knock) and takes corner and free kicks away from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.