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James Garner News: Productive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Garner had one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 30th minute.

Garner recorded nine crosses in Sunday's draw, his sixth match this season with nine or more. He also created three chances and put one shot on target, a productive outing for the defensive midfielder. On the defensive end he won two tackles and intercepted one pass as he played the full 90 minutes in his 20th consecutive match.

James Garner
Everton
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