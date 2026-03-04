James Garner headshot

James Garner News: Provides assist against Burnley

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Garner assisted once to go with 10 crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Garner's set-piece delivery sparked the opener as his 32nd minute free kick found James Tarkowski for the headed goal. He kept whipping dangerous balls into the box and nearly set up another before halftime when Martin Dubravka denied Jarrad Branthwaite's header. His command of midfield and steady dead-ball service kept Burnley under constant pressure and made Everton's dominance pay off in what was likely his best outing of the season, setting a new season high with five chances created, 10 crosses, six corners and seven tackles to cap his shift, while also recording assists in back to back Premier League matches and continuing to show how influential he is in the Toffees' attacking phases.

James Garner
Everton
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Garner
