James Garner News: Registers four crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Garner generated four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

Garner saw a solid two-way effort Saturday, with he midfielder getting in work on both sides of the ball. His offensive effort was solid, with one chance created and four crosses, but his defensive effort is what helped keep the club in the match longer, earning two interceptions and a critical six tackles in the midfield. He still remains at one goal contribution this season, with that coming Feb. 1 in the form of an assist.

