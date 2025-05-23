James Hill Injury: Chance for return

Hill (knee) has a chance to return for Sunday's clash with Leicester, per manager Andoni Iraola. "[Alex] Scott and [James] Hill could have a chance."

Hill missed out against Manchester City in the FA Cup final due to a knee injury. Prior to missing out there he had gone unused on the bench in five straight matches. Even if he's deemed fit enough to return for the Premier League finale, there's no guarantee Hill is ready for a large role.