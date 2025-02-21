James Hill Injury: Could return
Hill (hamstring) could return for Saturday's clash with Wolves, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "Also, Hilly has been training with us this week and we'll see if he can make the squad."
Hill could be an option Saturday despite a hamstring injury. The defender actually had taken a starting role at right-back before the injury, and could compete for significant minutes in that role now that he's fit again.
