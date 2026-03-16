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James Hill News: Imperious defending in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Hill recorded two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Burnley.

Hill matched a team-high Saturday with 11 clearances as Bournemouth held the Burnley attack at-bay in a 0-0 draw. In addition to his defensive contribution, the central defender managed a season-high two shot attempts (zero on goal across his 90-minute shift. Hill has been named to the starting XI and played the full 90 minutes in 12 successive Premier League fixtures.

James Hill
AFC Bournemouth
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