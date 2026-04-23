James Hill headshot

James Hill News: Nets own goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Hill generated an own goal, one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

Hill had a day to forget, he was passable going forward, but defensively all he managed to do was put past his own goalkeeper. It was simply a day to wash away and move on from. Hill will hope to rebound against Leeds United again during a Saturday clash, this time at home in Bournemouth.

James Hill
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Hill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Hill See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
FPL GW33 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 33–37
SOC
FPL GW33 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 33–37
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago