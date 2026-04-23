James Hill News: Nets own goal
Hill generated an own goal, one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Leeds United.
Hill had a day to forget, he was passable going forward, but defensively all he managed to do was put past his own goalkeeper. It was simply a day to wash away and move on from. Hill will hope to rebound against Leeds United again during a Saturday clash, this time at home in Bournemouth.
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