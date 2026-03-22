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James Hill News: Scores own goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Hill registered an own goal, one tackle (zero won), three clearances and two interceptions in Friday's 2-2 draw versus Manchester United.

Hill endured a difficult outing in Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United, scoring an own goal in the second half after a Bruno Fernandes corner. The defender still delivered a solid defensive performance, recording one tackle, two interceptions and three clearances. The Englishman remains a regular starter for his side, having made 15 starts in 22 Premier League appearances this season while registering 27 tackles, 31 interceptions and 117 clearances during that span.

James Hill
AFC Bournemouth
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