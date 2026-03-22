James Hill News: Scores own goal
Hill registered an own goal, one tackle (zero won), three clearances and two interceptions in Friday's 2-2 draw versus Manchester United.
Hill endured a difficult outing in Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United, scoring an own goal in the second half after a Bruno Fernandes corner. The defender still delivered a solid defensive performance, recording one tackle, two interceptions and three clearances. The Englishman remains a regular starter for his side, having made 15 starts in 22 Premier League appearances this season while registering 27 tackles, 31 interceptions and 117 clearances during that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Hill See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 315 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 315 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 149 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3013 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3016 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Hill See More