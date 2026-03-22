James Hill News: Scores own goal

Hill registered an own goal, one tackle (zero won), three clearances and two interceptions in Friday's 2-2 draw versus Manchester United.

Hill endured a difficult outing in Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United, scoring an own goal in the second half after a Bruno Fernandes corner. The defender still delivered a solid defensive performance, recording one tackle, two interceptions and three clearances. The Englishman remains a regular starter for his side, having made 15 starts in 22 Premier League appearances this season while registering 27 tackles, 31 interceptions and 117 clearances during that span.