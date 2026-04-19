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James Hill News: Standout showing in defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 5:17pm

Hill registered two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Newcastle United.

Hill produced a dominant defensive display to help secure the win, topping his side's clearance count with 10 while also adding one interception and one tackle. He was equally commanding in physical duels, winning eight of the 10 he contested, including seven of nine in the air. The center back has been a pillar of defensive solidity over his last five games, racking up seven interceptions, eight tackles, five blocks and an impressive 43 clearances, with at least one tackle and one block recorded in every outing during that run. He has only failed to record a tackle just once across his last 16 games.

James Hill
AFC Bournemouth
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