James Justin headshot

James Justin Injury: Late call to face Sunderland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Justin is a late call for Tuesday's match against Sunderland due to a lesion, according to manager Daniel Farke. "The only little question mark after the last game was James because there was a straight leg against him. He needed to be stitched after the game because he was full of blood. But he is also a tough boy. I also hope that he is available for tomorrow."

Justin is dealing with a cut on his leg that required stitches, leaving the defender as a late call for Tuesday's match. The major worry is likely trying to avoid a relapse of the cut, making sure the stitches he got don't open up during play. That said, likely, he will at least be on the bench, although after eight straight starts, Jake Bijol could be slated to start in Justin's place.

James Justin
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Justin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Justin See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago