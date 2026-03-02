James Justin Injury: Late call to face Sunderland

Justin is a late call for Tuesday's match against Sunderland due to a lesion, according to manager Daniel Farke. "The only little question mark after the last game was James because there was a straight leg against him. He needed to be stitched after the game because he was full of blood. But he is also a tough boy. I also hope that he is available for tomorrow."

Justin is dealing with a cut on his leg that required stitches, leaving the defender as a late call for Tuesday's match. The major worry is likely trying to avoid a relapse of the cut, making sure the stitches he got don't open up during play. That said, likely, he will at least be on the bench, although after eight straight starts, Jake Bijol could be slated to start in Justin's place.