James Justin Injury: Questionable for Friday

Justin (foot) is questionable for Friday's match against Brentford, according to manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. "JJ is a question mark for [Friday's] game. He hasn't been able to be a part of team training, so it will be difficult to make Friday's game. It's not really bad. He's been assessed and looked after. It looks more a question of weeks than [anything] more."

Justin is a late call for Friday's match after exiting the club's last contest early. He has yet to train with the team, so it appears he more than likely will not play, although, with two days until the match, a lot can change. He will likely have to pass a fitness test ahead of the contest just to be an option, hoping to see his regular starting spot if fit. That said, this would force a change if he were left out, with Woyo Coulibaly as a possible replacement.