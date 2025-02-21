Fantasy Soccer
James Justin headshot

James Justin Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Justin (foot) is out for Friday's match against Brentford.

Justin has not made the call after seeing the questionable tag, with his foot injury still being too much to compete. However, with the defender seeing the questionable tag, he could be in for a return soon. That said, he will look to return within the next week or two, with the club's next contest against West Ham on Thursday.

James Justin
Leicester City
