James Justin Injury: Remains out
Justin (foot) is out for Friday's match against Brentford.
Justin has not made the call after seeing the questionable tag, with his foot injury still being too much to compete. However, with the defender seeing the questionable tag, he could be in for a return soon. That said, he will look to return within the next week or two, with the club's next contest against West Ham on Thursday.
