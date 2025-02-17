James Justin Injury: Suffers foot injury

Justin was forced off Saturday's game against Arsenal due to a foot injury and will be assessed in the coming days to determine the severity, coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy said in a press conference. "Of course, he had to come off. If not, I would have kept him on until half-time, but I think Woyo Coulibaly had an excellent game when he came on. Hopefully, James Justin's foot is okay and it isn't much."

Justin suffered an injury in the 43rd minute right before halftime and could not wait until the break to be substituted, suggesting the injury could be serious. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine the severity. If it is confirmed to be serious, Woyo Coulibaly could see a larger role as right-back in upcoming matches.