James Justin News: Records three interceptions
Justin generated four clearances and three interceptions in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.
Justin had an okay match in the defense despite allowing two goals in the defense, as he would record a solid three interceptions and four clearances. He continues to see regular time, starting in all 28 of his appearances while notching 29 interceptions, 44 tackles and 93 clearances.
