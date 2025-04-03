Fantasy Soccer
James Justin headshot

James Justin News: Records three interceptions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Justin generated four clearances and three interceptions in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Justin had an okay match in the defense despite allowing two goals in the defense, as he would record a solid three interceptions and four clearances. He continues to see regular time, starting in all 28 of his appearances while notching 29 interceptions, 44 tackles and 93 clearances.

James Justin
Leicester City
