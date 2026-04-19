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James Justin News: Scores opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Justin scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 win against Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 102nd minute.

Justin opened the scoring in Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton with a spectacular overhead kick in the first half on an assist from Noah Okafor. The English defender also delivered an exceptional all-round display, winning four tackles including a vital last-man challenge, completing six clearances and three interceptions. Justin has now scored two goals et delivered one assist this season and established himself as one of his side's most reliable defenders.

James Justin
Leeds United
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