James Justin headshot

James Justin News: Started in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Justin registered two shots (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Thursday's 2-0 defeat against West Ham United.

Justin was deemed fit to play by manager Ruud van Nistelrooy and got the start after missing the Foxes match against Brentford (foot). The defender had a busy match, recording three tackles (one successful), three clearances, one block and one interception while trying to subdue the Hammers attacks. The 27-year-old is not known for his offensive skills, with only two goals and one assist on the season, but his defensive work rate makes up for it.

