James Justin headshot

James Justin News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Justin (laceration) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Sunderland.

Justin was dealing with a cut on his leg, but is already returning, with the defender finding a spot in the starting XI immediately. He should remain in this spot, starting in every match since Jan. 17.

James Justin
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Justin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Justin See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago