James Justin News: Starting Tuesday
Justin (laceration) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Sunderland.
Justin was dealing with a cut on his leg, but is already returning, with the defender finding a spot in the starting XI immediately. He should remain in this spot, starting in every match since Jan. 17.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Justin See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 287 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 287 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 2111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Justin See More