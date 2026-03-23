James Justin News: Three shots and five crosses
Justin had three shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Brentford.
Justin took three shots and attempted five crosses, but was unable to finish or provide an assist as the game finished 0-0. The defender has started 14 games from 22 this season, having scored one goal and provided one assist. 13 of his 14 starts have come in the last 13 Premier League games. His three chances created in this game were the second most that he has created this season in a game.
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