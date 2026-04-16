James Maddison Injury: Back in team training
Maddison (knee) is making good progress in his recovery since he was spotted back in team training Thursday, the club posted.
Maddison has been grinding his way back from an ACL injury that has sidelined him for months, and while the recovery is trending in the right direction, the quick turnaround ahead of Saturday's clash against Brighton likely comes too soon for him to be in the mix, meaning he will need a bit more time before returning to competitive action. The midfielder is expected to keep ramping up his fitness in the coming weeks with the goal of making a real impact before the end of the season under new coach Roberto de Zerbi.
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