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James Maddison Injury: Back on sidelines

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Maddison (knee) is not ready for play but remains part of the traveling team as motivation, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi. "No, he's not available yet, especially this week, he felt pain, but it's not such an important problem. Tomorrow he'll come with us to the match, because it's important if he plays or not. It doesn't matter, it's better if he plays, for sure, but also as a guy, as a leader, as a positive guy. Inside my dressing room, I want to see nice people and positive people, and it's also important for his teammates."

Maddison was on the bench last week but was in no position to play, as the attacker was only with the team as a face in lockeroom. He was also feeling some pain this week, which has likely slowed his return to play, still needing much more time to train with his teammates before a full return can be made. This will keep the midfielder's debut from happening for at least a few more weeks, hopefully still an option to make an appearance this season and help his team avoid relegation.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur
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