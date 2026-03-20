James Maddison Injury: Could be option this season
Maddison (knee) still has a chance of returning to play this season, according to manager Igor Tudor. "Maybe [he could be back this season], yeah, he is already doing interesting things with the ball, sprinting as well. You know, I saw him, he's positive."
Maddison is still working individually as he returns from a knee injury and has yet to join team training, although he is receiving a positive update. He is now eyeing a return at the end of the season if he continues to trend in the right direction, possibly an option in May. However, this will depend on his recovery, needing to face no setbacks and a clean bill of health in the build-up to his return.
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