James Maddison headshot

James Maddison Injury: Could face Leeds United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Maddison (knee) could be an option for the final three games of the season, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi. "I don't know. I would like to play with him because he is a special player, but we have to consider physical condition, a lot of things, but I think he can be important in the next three games."

Maddison has been seeing boosts to his health to end the season, as he looks to be eyeing a return come the final three games of the season. However, that will depend on his health, as it has appeared multiple times that he is close to a return before heading back to the sidelines. With Tottenham in the relegation zone, they may be calling in all reinforcements to end the season, giving the midfielder an even bigger gap to return despite returning from such a serious injury.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Maddison See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Maddison See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 34 (GW34): Blank Week Targets
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 34 (GW34): Blank Week Targets
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
11 days ago
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW31
SOC
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW31
Author Image
Luke Atzert
42 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW29
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW29
Author Image
Luke Atzert
58 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW17
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW17
Author Image
Luke Atzert
133 days ago
North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW12
SOC
North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW12
Author Image
Luke Atzert
161 days ago