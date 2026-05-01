James Maddison Injury: Could make pitch by end of season

Maddison (knee) could be an option for the final three games of the season, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi. "I don't know. I would like to play with him because he is a special player, but we have to consider physical condition, a lot of things, but I think he can be important in the next three games."

Maddison has been seeing boosts to his health to end the season, as he looks to be eyeing a return come the final three games of the season. However, that will depend on his health, as it has appeared multiple times that he is close to a return before heading back to the sidelines. With Tottenham in the relegation zone, they may be calling in all reinforcements to end the season, giving the midfielder an even bigger gap to return despite returning from such a serious injury.