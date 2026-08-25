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James Maddison Injury: Could return in few weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 12:14pm

Maddison (shoulder) could return to playing in around 10 days to two weeks after sustaining a shoulder fracture, Alasdair Gold of Football.London reports.

Maddison picked up the injury after falling awkwardly during Saturday's 3-0 loss to Brentford, and while there was some initial concern regarding his status, he'll only miss a few weeks and no more time. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Maddison could be back in around 10 days to two weeks, so the match against Everton on Sep. 12 could be a target date for his return. With Maddison out, new signing Savio, Conor Gallagher or youngster Mikey Moore could be in line for more playing time in the attacking midfield.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur
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