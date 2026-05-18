James Maddison Injury: Late call for Tuesday
Maddison (undisclosed) is a late call for Tuesday's clash against Chelsea after missing training early in the week with a small problem before returning to full sessions, according to coach Roberto De Zerbi. "At the beginning of this week he didn't work for a small problem. But yesterday and today James worked very well. He is a different player, a special player. Now he is not ready to play 90 minutes. I want to speak to him tomorrow morning and take the best decision we can."
Maddison's return to training over the last two days is an encouraging sign after the early-week absence raised doubts over his availability. Manager Roberto De Zerbi's comments suggest the midfielder is closing in on full fitness but is unlikely to be risked for a full 90 minutes, making a bench role the most probable scenario should he be cleared to feature. A final decision will be made following a conversation between the player and coach ahead of Tuesday's fixture.
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