James Maddison Injury: Remains sidelined

Maddison (knee) is not yet an option for play, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Maddison was back in team training this week but is not being rushed into action, as the attacker will instead sit out another contest. This continues his season-long absence, still yet to see the field this campaign. However, with his return to training, a return this season is still a possibility, likely an option in May if this is the case.