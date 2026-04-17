James Maddison Injury: Remains sidelined
Maddison (knee) is not yet an option for play, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi.
Maddison was back in team training this week but is not being rushed into action, as the attacker will instead sit out another contest. This continues his season-long absence, still yet to see the field this campaign. However, with his return to training, a return this season is still a possibility, likely an option in May if this is the case.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Maddison See More
-
Game Previews
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW3128 days ago
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2944 days ago
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW17119 days ago
-
Game Previews
North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW12147 days ago
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea Preview: Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW10168 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Maddison See More