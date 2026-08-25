James Maddison headshot

James Maddison Injury: Suffers minor shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Maddison picked up a small shoulder injury after falling awkwardly during Saturday's 3-0 loss to Brentford, according to head coach Roberto De Zerbi, per football london.

Maddison went down awkwardly on his shoulder during Saturday's defeat to Brentford and was checked over as a result. head coach Roberto De Zerbi has described it as a small issue, though no timeline has been put on his availability. With the injury framed as minor and nothing more specific offered on a return, Tottenham will likely monitor him through training over the coming days before making a call on his fitness for the next fixture.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Maddison See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Maddison See More
Brentford vs Tottenham Preview, Predicted Lineups & Team News
SOC
Brentford vs Tottenham Preview, Predicted Lineups & Team News
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Premier League Injuries: Latest Injury News, Updates & Suspensions
SOC
Premier League Injuries: Latest Injury News, Updates & Suspensions
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
Premier League Set-Piece Takers 2026/27: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks for Every Team
SOC
Premier League Set-Piece Takers 2026/27: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks for Every Team
Rotowire Staff
21 days ago
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
SOC
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
32 days ago