James Maddison Injury: Suffers minor shoulder injury

Maddison picked up a small shoulder injury after falling awkwardly during Saturday's 3-0 loss to Brentford, according to head coach Roberto De Zerbi, per football london.

Maddison went down awkwardly on his shoulder during Saturday's defeat to Brentford and was checked over as a result. head coach Roberto De Zerbi has described it as a small issue, though no timeline has been put on his availability. With the injury framed as minor and nothing more specific offered on a return, Tottenham will likely monitor him through training over the coming days before making a call on his fitness for the next fixture.