James Maddison News: Assists in Sunday's win

Maddison assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Southampton.

Maddison assisted Brennan Johnson's goal in the 42nd minute of Sunday's match, a goal which took a 2-0 lead into halftime. It marked Maddison's sixth assist of the season and his first since Feb. 22. He was effective on the defensive end too as he won two tackles, blocked one shot and won nine duels before he was subbed off in the 80th minute for Yves Bissouma.