James Maddison headshot

James Maddison News: Assists off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Maddison assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town.

Maddison came off the bench in the 64th minute Saturday, but that was still enough time for him to record an assist. He set up Djed Spence's strike in the 77th minute, giving him his fifth assist of the season. It was the only chance he created in his 26 minutes of action.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur
