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James Maddison News: Back in squad after long absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Maddison (knee) has been named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Brighton, returning to the squad for the first time this season after recovering from an ACL injury, the club posted.

Maddison's return to the matchday squad marks a significant milestone after a season-long absence following ACL surgery. The attacking midfielder has not featured at all this campaign, making Saturday's inclusion on the bench a welcome development for Tottenham. His workload will likely be managed carefully given the nature of the injury and the length of time he has been sidelined. A gradual reintroduction to action is the most probable path forward as he works his way back to full fitness.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur
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