James Maddison News: Continuing to rotate
Maddison created one chance off the bench during Sunday's 2-0 loss to Fulham.
Maddison has been rotated heavily in all competitions, returning to the bench for the final match before the international break. The attacking midfielder created a single chance in the final match, even in just 22 minutes. Maddison could see a consistent starting role if the schedule opens up with fewer cup competitions.
