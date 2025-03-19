Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Maddison headshot

James Maddison News: Continuing to rotate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Maddison created one chance off the bench during Sunday's 2-0 loss to Fulham.

Maddison has been rotated heavily in all competitions, returning to the bench for the final match before the international break. The attacking midfielder created a single chance in the final match, even in just 22 minutes. Maddison could see a consistent starting role if the schedule opens up with fewer cup competitions.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now