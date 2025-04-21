James Maddison News: Fit for bench

Maddison (undisclosed) is on the bench for Monday's match against Nottingham Forest.

Maddison is back with the team despite seeing the doubtful tag, as the midfielder has been placed on the bench. However, it is unknown if he will see anytime after being a late call, possibly seeing the field if deemed fit enough to make a true impact on a major game. He had started in his past five outings, so he will look to see that spot back next contest.