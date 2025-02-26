James Maddison News: Impressive in loss

Maddison had eight crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Maddison played his most minutes since returning from injury (calf) Feb. 17. The midfielder was extremely active throughout the match, taking six corners, which led to multiple scoring chances, and won seven duels making things difficult for City attackers. Maddison's performance was stellar, however, not enough as Spurs failed time and time again to convert on many of these golden opportunities.