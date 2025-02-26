Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Maddison headshot

James Maddison News: Impressive in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Maddison had eight crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Maddison played his most minutes since returning from injury (calf) Feb. 17. The midfielder was extremely active throughout the match, taking six corners, which led to multiple scoring chances, and won seven duels making things difficult for City attackers. Maddison's performance was stellar, however, not enough as Spurs failed time and time again to convert on many of these golden opportunities.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now