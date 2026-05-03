James Maddison News: Listed to bench
Maddison (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Aston Villa.
Maddison was still working on his return and was not expected back this week, but is now listed on the bench, giving him a possibility of playing some minutes. That said, after the major injury and setbacks, he is unlikely to see major minutes, probably appearing at the end of the match for a late boost if anything. If the midfielder can get back to the level he was at before the injury, he could be the boost the club needs to end the season and avoid relegation.
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