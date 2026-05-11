James Maddison headshot

James Maddison News: Returns to action against Leeds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 2:09pm

Maddison had five crosses (one accurate) after coming off the bench in the 85th minute of Monday's 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

Maddison was finally fit enough to play after staying on the bench for three consecutive games, having recently recovered from a significant knee issue. It was the playmaker's first appearance in the 2025/26 season, but his return is great news for a club that is still battling to avoid relegation. He'll now offer a viable alternative to Conor Gallagher and Mathys Tel while challenging Tel and Pedro Porro for set pieces.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Maddison See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Maddison See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 34 (GW34): Blank Week Targets
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 34 (GW34): Blank Week Targets
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
21 days ago
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW31
SOC
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW31
Author Image
Luke Atzert
52 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW29
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW29
Author Image
Luke Atzert
68 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW17
SOC
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW17
Author Image
Luke Atzert
143 days ago
North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW12
SOC
North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW12
Author Image
Luke Atzert
171 days ago