James Maddison News: Returns to action against Leeds

Maddison had five crosses (one accurate) after coming off the bench in the 85th minute of Monday's 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

Maddison was finally fit enough to play after staying on the bench for three consecutive games, having recently recovered from a significant knee issue. It was the playmaker's first appearance in the 2025/26 season, but his return is great news for a club that is still battling to avoid relegation. He'll now offer a viable alternative to Conor Gallagher and Mathys Tel while challenging Tel and Pedro Porro for set pieces.