James Maddison News: Scores lone goal in return

Maddison scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Manchester United.

Maddison, who missed the last three weeks with a calf injury, made his return to the pitch in Sudnay's win. He scored the lone goal of the match in the 13th minute as he pounced on a shot deflected by Andre Onana. It was the only shot he took in the match and he also created one chance. On the defensive end he won one tackle and made one clearance before he was subbed off in the 64th minute for Brennan Johnson.