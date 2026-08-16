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James Maddison News: Starts vs. Hoffenheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Maddison (hip) starts in Tottenham's final preseason friendly against Hoffenheim, the club announced.

Maddison had not played a single minute all preseason while managing a recurrence of a hip injury, though he returned to team training last week and this start confirms his recovery has progressed as hoped. A healthy Maddison would be a significant boost for Tottenham after a disappointing, injury hit campaign that limited him to just three appearances last season. Maddison is expected to build up his match fitness ahead of the season opener against Brentford on Aug. 22.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur
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