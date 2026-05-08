James Maddison News: Still working for play time

Maddison has yet to see the field since returning to the bench due to his physical condition, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi. "I'm thinking about James Maddison because I'm watching a top, top player. Maybe he's not ready yet to play, but as a physical condition, for the rhythm, for the intensity of the game. We are playing in the Premier League, the most difficult league in terms of intensity and rhythm, as a player, he's great."

Maddison has been listed on the bench the past few matches but has yet to see the field since his injury, with the attacker trying to ramp up his fitness. That said, it appears the club thinks at a technical level he could be ready, although his physical and conditioning are still too low. That will put his chance for minutes against Leeds United on Monday in jeopardy, potentially his season too, as he has only three more games to return. It appears he still has an outside chance to return this season, although that will depend on how he can train the next few weeks.