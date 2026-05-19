James Maddison News: Substitute option against Chelsea
Maddison (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's visit to Chelsea.
Maddison avoided a major issue after being questionable for this game, and he'll look to rack up a few minutes for the second time since his return from a knee problem that sidelined him for almost the entire season. The playmaker racked up five crosses while taking four corner kicks in his lone appearance of the campaign. His return could limit Conor Gallagher's and Mathys Tel's playing time at some point in the final fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Maddison See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 34 (GW34): Blank Week Targets29 days ago
-
Game Previews
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW3160 days ago
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2976 days ago
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW17151 days ago
-
Game Previews
North London Derby: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction GW12179 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Maddison See More