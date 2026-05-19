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James Maddison News: Substitute option against Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Maddison (undisclosed) is on the bench for Tuesday's visit to Chelsea.

Maddison avoided a major issue after being questionable for this game, and he'll look to rack up a few minutes for the second time since his return from a knee problem that sidelined him for almost the entire season. The playmaker racked up five crosses while taking four corner kicks in his lone appearance of the campaign. His return could limit Conor Gallagher's and Mathys Tel's playing time at some point in the final fixtures.

James Maddison
Tottenham Hotspur
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