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James McAtee News: First goal contribution of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

McAtee assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Newcastle United.

McAtee appeared off the bench Sunday for seven minutes, but had a major impact on the match, as the midfielder found Elliot Anderson in the 88th minute for an assist. This does mark his first goal of the season in league play for the club, also his first goal contribution in 12 appearances (two starts).

James McAtee
Nottingham Forest
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