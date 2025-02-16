James McAtee News: Scores goal late
McAtee scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Newcastle United.
McAtee earned some time late in City's dominant route of Newcastle, seeing 14 minutes off the bench. He would do well with his time, scoring a goal in the 84th minute after a flicked on header found his feet. This is his second goal of the season in only eight appearances, all of which coming from the bench.
