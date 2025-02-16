Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James McAtee headshot

James McAtee News: Scores goal late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

McAtee scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 victory over Newcastle United.

McAtee earned some time late in City's dominant route of Newcastle, seeing 14 minutes off the bench. He would do well with his time, scoring a goal in the 84th minute after a flicked on header found his feet. This is his second goal of the season in only eight appearances, all of which coming from the bench.

James McAtee
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now